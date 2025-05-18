Himachal transport department revenue jumped 17 pc YoY to Rs 912 crore in 2024-25, says minister

Shimla, May 18 (PTI) The transport department's revenue collection jumped 17 per cent on year to Rs 912 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Sunday.

The department will surpass revenue collection of Rs 1,000 crore at the end of the 2025-26 fiscal after generating already Rs 150 crore within the first 45 days of the financial year, he said at a press conference.

The state recorded around 1.5 lakh vehicle registrations during the past year. Of the 23 lakh vehicles registered in the state, about eight lakh are private cars, he said. "During this period, one lakh new driving licences were issued. The total number of licences in the state stands at 16 lakh." The Centre allocated Rs 25 crore to the transport department last year, he said and added the allocation was increased to Rs 28.75 crore this year due to its commendable performance.

Agnihotri, who holds the transport portfolio, further said the department was planning to allocate routes for 1,000 new vehicles to private operators.

"In the first phase, out of 234 routes, 181 have already been taken up. Additionally, 350 routes will be allotted to 18-seater vehicles. Besides this, invitations have been issued for 422 bus routes. Currently, there are 3,000 private routes in Himachal Pradesh," he said. PTI COR SZM SZM