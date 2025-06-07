Himachal: Two arrested in connection with extortion in Una

Una (HP), Jun 7 (PTI) Police in Una have arrested two persons on charges of extortion and threatening a crusher owner, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint, a crusher owner accused Amrish Rana and his associate Amit Mankotia of threatening the workers, spoiling the JCB and demanding money through extortion.

A case was registered in this regard against the two about two months ago.

Since then, they have been absconding and filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the High Court in the meantime.

When the petition was rejected, police arrested both of them on Friday.

ASP Sanjeev Bhatia said that Rana and Mankotia will be presented at a local court on Saturday.

Rana was earlier sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in a case of murder of three people in Una in 1999. After serving 25 years of sentence, Rana was released from jail last year on the recommendation of the government due to good conduct.

Now, a criminal case has been registered against him again, police said. PTI COR BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ