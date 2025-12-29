Himachal: Two arrested in Manali for running sex racket

Shimla, Dec 29 (PTI) Two persons from Madhya Pradesh were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Manali, police said on Monday.

Four women, who were being forced into the trade, were rescued during the operation.

The accused have been identified as Dharmindra Solanki and Nikki Parmar alias Yogi. Both are residents of Gawalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off that several women were being held against their will in Manali and Rangri, the police conducted raids in these areas.

The operation led to the arrest of the two men and the rescue of the victims, said Kullu SP Madan Lal, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR AKY