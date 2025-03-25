Himachal: Two bike borne assailants held for opening fire at dhaba owner in Mandi

Shimla, Mar 25 (PTI) The two people from Uttar Pradesh were arrested days after they allegedly opened fire at a Dhaba owner in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi when they were caught stealing cash from the counter, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Azmal and Azam, residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the accused arrived at the eatery and placed an order for a packed meal. While the owner, Pradeep Guleria was preparing the food, he noticed them attempting to steal cash from the counter, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Guleria, when he confronted them, they opened fire and fled the scene with cash and an LED TV, police said. Guleria was injured in the incident.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) and four other teams were constituted in the case and the police identified the accused based on footage from various locations, and the dump data collected from the crime scene.

The accused were arrested and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered, police said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 307 (theft), 3(5) (joint criminal liability) and the Arms Act in Sadar police station.

Both the accused are brothers and were staying as tenants in the Balh area of Mandi district. They have been working as aluminium fitters, police added. PTI BPL HIG