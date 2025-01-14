Himachal: Two from Haryana booked for raping woman in Kasauli hotel

Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against two men from Haryana for allegedly raping a married woman in a hotel in Kasauli, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Mohanlal Badoli and Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky, also made videos of the act and threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the incident to anyone, they said.

The FIR was registered in Kasauli in Solan district on December 13, 2024. A copy of the FIR was doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the woman was staying in a hotel in Kasauli with her boss and friend when she and her friend met the two accused on July 3, 2023. While Badoli introduced himself as a political leader, Rocky introduced himself as a singer.

Later, the woman and her friend went into a room with the two accused, who promised to help the complainant get a government job and a chance to feature in a music video, the FIR said.

The accused forced the complainant to drink liquor. After she refused, they raped her. They also clicked pictures and recorded videos of the act and threatened to kill the woman if she disclosed the incident to anyone, it added.

The complainant further alleged that two months ago, she was called to Rocky's house in Panchkula where the accused threatened to implicate her in a false case, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, police said, a case has been registered against Badoli and Rocky under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on December 13, 2024. PTI BPL DIV DIV