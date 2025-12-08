Himachal: Two houses, temple storeroom gutted in Kullu; no casualties

Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) Two houses, and a storeroom of a temple in Kullu district were gutted in a fire on late Sunday night, police said.

No loss of life has been reported in the incident, they added.

According to officials, the blaze broke out around 1:30 am in Dadheri village in Parvati Valley when one of the houses -- belonging to Shyam Sunder -- caught fire.

The blaze spread quickly and engulfed the house owned by one Pyare Lal, and a storeroom of the temple dedicated to a local deity.

Upon noticing the fire, locals joined efforts to put it out and informed the fire department.

However, due to absence of proper road connectivity in the remote mountain village, their efforts were hampered, officials said.

The fire was eventually controlled by fire department personnel with the assistance of locals after few hours.

District administration officials confirmed the report and said the exact cause of fire and the amount of losses are being ascertained. PTI COR ARB ARB