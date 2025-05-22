Himachal: Two remain missing days after being washed away in Sutlej

Bilaspur (HP), May 22 (PTI) Two persons feared to have drowned in Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district remain missing after three days of searches, police said on Thursday.

On Monday, around five people decided to take bath in Sutlej river in Harnoda. Two persons -- Milan Budha, resident of Tiuni in Dehradun tehsil, and and Sushil Khatri, a Nepal native -- were washed away in the river.

Police reached the spot as soon as they received the information about the incident and launched a rescue operation with a team of divers, however, they were unable to trace the missing people.

DSP (Headquarters) Madan Dhiman confirmed the report and said that a large-scale search operation is being conducted to find the missing persons. PTI COR SKY SKY