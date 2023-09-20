Himachal Pradesh: Two special trains introduced on Kalka-Solan stretch

Shimla: Two special trains were introduced on the Kalka-Solan stretch of the UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line on Wednesday after over two months, railway officials said.

The movement of trains on this track was suspended after heavy rain caused damage to the track in the second week of July.

The authorities decided to run two special trains on this stretch after successful trials of goods trains on this route. The two trains reached Solan at 7.15 am and 2.55 pm on Wednesday with workers as majority of the passengers in the first train.

Railway officials said that a green signal was given to start the passenger trains on this stretch after positive results in the trial, adding, this was the worst damage the track has ever witnessed.

On July 20, special trains were introduced on the Shimla-Solan railway track for the commuters after the route was declared fit by railways.

Heavy rain, however, damaged the railway track near Shimla's Summerhill after a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging on August 24 following which the train service was suspended on the Solan-Shimla stretch.

The track has been damaged at 20-25 points from Shimla to Kalka, said the officials, adding that repair and restoration works are still on. The 96 km-long Shimla-Kalka railway track had been laid in the hilly terrain with 103 tunnels (now 102 tunnels as tunnel no 46 had collapsed four decades ago), 800 bridges, 919 curves along a steep gradient. The track, which gains an altitude of about 1,590 metres, is a marvel of engineering and a tourist attraction.