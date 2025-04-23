Himachal: Una administration bans open fire near LPG bottling plant

Una (HP), Apr 23 (PTI) Una district administration has banned stubble burning or anything that involves fire within a radius of 60 metres from the boundary wall of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) LPG bottling plant located here at Raipur Sahoda.

This order has been issued by Una Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal using the powers conferred under Sections 33 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in view of public safety and prevention of potential disaster, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The deputy commissioner said that the bottling plant is a critical public facility where bulk LPG is stored and filled in cylinders for domestic use. This plant has about 900 metric tonnes of highly flammable LPG and fulfils the domestic requirements of some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

He said that any burning incident near the plant can pose a serious risk of fire and explosion, which can cause heavy damage to life, public property and the environment.

The sub-divisional magistrate, tehsildar, police, and local panchayat officials concerned have been instructed to comply strictly with the orders.

Legal action will also be taken if anyone is found disobeying the orders, as stated in the statement mentioned.