Himachal: Una administration gears up to prevent fire incidents in summer

Una/Hamirpur (HP), Apr 12 (PTI) The Una district administration in Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for the summer season with deployment of men and machinery to prevent fire incidents, especially in pine-based forests, officials said on Saturday.

District Disaster Management and Authority (DDMA) Chairman and Deputy Commissioner, Una, Jatin Lal on Saturday held a review meeting on the preparations made in view of the summer season and issued guidelines to the departments concerned to take necessary steps in the summer season so that any untoward incident can be dealt with.

Instructions were issued to the officials of the Forest Department to deploy vigilance teams and monitor them keeping in mind the possibilities of forest fire and also asked them to keep the firefighting equipment functional in fire prone areas.

Lal directed the Jal Shakti Department to identify the areas prone to water crisis and find a quick solution, besides planning for water tankers and alternative water supply in areas facing water scarcity. The Health Department was instructed to ensure availability of medicines and prepare a database of persons affected or killed by heat waves.

The district food and supply controller was told to maintain an adequate stock and supply system of food grains under the Public Distribution System while the Agriculture Department was asked to make farmers use water conservation techniques.