Himachal: Una DM calls on locals to help administration in fighting forest fires

Una (HP), Apr 23 (PTI) Una administration has instructed "capable male residents" of villages in the district to cooperate with the Forest Department to deal with forest fire incidents during summer. According to the order issued by District Magistrate Jatin Lal, adult males have been instructed to actively monitor such incidents so that public properties and facilities can be protected during the hot season.

These orders will remain effective till July 15.

The deputy commissioner said that its purpose is to ensure community participation to protect forests from fire so that natural resources and public interests can be effectively protected. The orders have been issued under Section 3(1) of the Himachal Pradesh Village and Small Town Patrol Act, 1964, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.