Himachal: Unauthorised excavation prohibited in Una Municipal Corporation

Una (HP), Sep 23 (PTI) The Una district administration has prohibited unauthorised excavation work under the jurisdiction of the Una Municipal Corporation with immediate effect.

Mahendra Pal Gurjar, chairman and executive deputy commissioner of the District Disaster Management and Authority, Una, has issued orders prohibiting unauthorised excavation being carried out without permission.

An official spokesman said that irregular excavation is repeatedly disrupting water supply, sewerage, electricity, optical fiber networks, and other underground services, potentially impacting public safety and disaster management efforts. PTI COR MNK MNK