Himachal: Unidentified miscreants booked for stone pelting on Jan Shatabdi Express in Una

Una(HP), Feb 4 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants have been booked for allegedly pelting stones on the Jan Shatabdi Express train in Una, officials said on Wednesday.

No passengers were hurt in the incident, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when several individuals targeted the train, which was en route to New Delhi from Una, near Jindwari area between Anandpur Sahib and Nangal Dam, the railway officials said.

The stone pelting resulted in shattered windows of the train's coaches, but no passengers were hurt in the incident, the officials added.

The officials mentioned that this is the first incident of stone pelting on the Jan Shatabdi Express.

However, they added that similar incidents of stone pelting have been reported on the same route on the Vande Bharat Express.

"In view of the recurring incidents, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had already increased patrolling in the area and conducted awareness campaigns to educate migrant families and their children living near the railway tracks. The RPF had also warned of strict action against those found guilty of stone pelting," he said.

The Railway police have launched an investigation to identify the miscreants involved in this attack, the officials said.