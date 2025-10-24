Himachal: Union MoS B L Verma distributes job letters to 93 youths during employment fair

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma on Friday distributed appointment letters to 93 newly recruited candidates during the 17th Employment Fair held at the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) here.

Verma, who also hold the portfolio of MoS in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, served as the chief guest on the occasion.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, employment fairs were held in 40 locations across the country, during which appointment letters were given to over 51,000 selected youths.

These candidates will serve in various government departments, the Postal Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, Railways, Financial Services, Central Goods and Services Tax, Department of Higher Education, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the minister added.

Verma further said that this reflects the central government's efforts to provide youth employment based on their skills with full transparency.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed the youth virtually. PTI COR ANM NB