Himachal: University professor booked, taken into custody for raping student

Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) A university professor has been booked and taken into custody for allegedly raping a student in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, police said on Wednesday.

Kangra Assistant Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur said the matter came to light when the woman approached the police on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the student alleged that she was raped by her 44-year-old professor.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and he was taken into custody for further questioning, Bahadur said. PTI BPL HIG NB