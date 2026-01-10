Himachal: Unknown person booked for circulating fake govt calendar

Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) An FIR was registered against an unknown individual for allegedly circulating fake, misleading and malicious posts on social media regarding the Government Calendar-2026, officials said on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the Printing and Stationery Department said that the calendar shown in these posts has been deliberately edited.

"The original dates have been distorted and presented in an unrealistic manner. The content has been tampered with the intention of creating confusion and spreading misinformation. Such actions were unethical and illegal and have caused damage to the reputation of the department," he said.

The case was registered by the State CID Cyber Crime Cell on January 9, the officials said.

The department has appealed to the general public not to believe such fake and misleading posts circulating on social media platforms. People are also requested not to post, forward or share such content in any form.