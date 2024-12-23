Himachal, Uttarakhand high courts get new chief justices

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Justice G S Sandhawalia was on Monday appointed as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court while Justice Narender G was appointed as the head of the Uttarakhand High Court, the Law Ministry said.

While Justice Sandhawalia is at present a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Narendar G is a judge of the Andhra Pradeh High Court.

Justice Narendar G's name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on September 24.

On September 17, it had recommended that after Justice Rajiv Shakdher retires on October 18, as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh, Justice Sandhawalia be appointed as the next chief justice of that high court.

Two additional judges of the Delhi High Court -- Justices Shailender Kaur and Ravinder Dudeja -- were also elevated as judges, or what is commonly called 'permanent' judges.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

Four other additional judges of the Karnataka High Court were also elevated as permanent judges. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS