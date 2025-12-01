Himachal varsity to collaborate with Japan's Hiroshima University for research partnership

Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, is set to collaborate with Japan's Hiroshima University to explore cooperation in areas such as joint seminars, faculty-student exchanges, research partnerships, tourism and cultural studies, agriculture and horticulture research, and socio-economic development programmes.

This was decided in a high-level academic interaction on Monday in HPU, where an eight-member delegation from Hiroshima University engaged in an extensive dialogue with senior university authorities, faculty members, research scholars, and the organising team.

The visiting delegation from Hiroshima University was led by Professor Osamu Yoshida. The visit formed a part of their broader academic exposure tour to Himachal Pradesh, aimed at understanding the region's socio-cultural, academic, agricultural, and economic landscape while exploring avenues for long-term cooperation.

While welcoming the delegation, Dr BK Verma (DS), HPU said that collaboration with world-class institutions such as Hiroshima University enhances the quality of research, promotes cross-cultural engagement, and exposes students to international academic environments.

"Partnerships with internationally acclaimed universities like Hiroshima open gateways to mutual learning, interdisciplinary research, and global exposure for our students and scholars. HPU is committed to expanding its academic footprint through such meaningful collaborations," he said.

The interaction covered a wide range of academic, developmental, cultural, and policy-related topics. Both institutions expressed strong interest in initiating collaborative ventures that would benefit students, faculty members, and rural communities alike.

The two institutions discussed a collaborative framework for research in human longevity and ageing patterns, lifestyle and behavioural sciences, health psychology, dietary practices and their health impact, mental well-being and resilience. PTI/COR MNK MNK