Himachal varsity VC reviews new research centres, directs curriculum development

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) A high-level meeting was held at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Mahavir Singh to review the functioning of the varsity's newly established research centres and to integrate their work with the academic framework of the state.

During the meeting, the VC directed all the centre directors and deputy directors to constitute their respective boards of studies (BoS) by next week, so that centre-based curricula can be drafted for undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes, as well as modules for school-level education.

He said that this initiative will help align the cutting-edge research of the centres with the socio-cultural and environmental needs of Himachal Pradesh.

The VC emphasised that these centres, focusing on disaster risk reduction, artificial intelligence, green energy, nanotechnology and indigenous culture, must not only strengthen higher education and research but also contribute to community-level awareness and state-level capacity building.

"This initiative will ensure that the university's academic work leads to practical outcomes for sustainable development in Himachal Pradesh," said the VC.