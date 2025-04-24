Himachal: Vets demands restoration of Assured Career Progression Scheme

Shimla, April 24 (PTI) State veterinary doctors have demanded that the government restore the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme and non-practising allowance for their financial well-being, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

In a state executive meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Veterinary Officer Association, held here at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry Department on Wednesday, it was discussed that veterinary doctors already have minimal opportunities, and due to the closure of the scheme, they are hurting financially. In the meeting, a proposal was passed to raise the issues with the government, said the Association’s state general secretary, Dr Madhur Gupta, adding that a demand charter was already submitted earlier to the government seeking time for the meeting.

Gupta also demanded that a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) be held at the earliest to grant the benefit of ACPs to eight left-out veterinary doctors.

Association's state president, Neeraj Mohan, said that a monthly magazine should be published at the departmental level to showcase the work done by the veterinarians and the department at the rural level.

Among other demands made by the association also included filling posts of data entry operators. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ