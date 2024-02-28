Himachal Pradesh assembly adjourned sine die after passing budget for 2024-25

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die after the passing of the budget for 2024-25 and the related Appropriation Bill authorising the government to spend Rs 6,24,21.73 crore from the consolidated fund.

The Budget was passed in the absence of BJP members as 15 of them were suspended and the remaining 10 staged a walkout in protest.

The Vidhan Sabha was adjourned a day ahead of schedule as the political scenario changed dramatically after the defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday and the announcement of resignation by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh from the Sukhu cabinet.

The budget was presented on February 17, 2024, by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Discussions on the budget were held for four days from February 19 to 22.