Himachal Vidhan Sabha pays tribute of former Una MLA Ganesh Dutt Bharwal

Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Monday paid tribute to former MLA Ganesh Dutt Bharwal, who died at the age of 76 on July 20.

Bharwal represented Chintpurni assembly segment in Una district from 1980 to 85.

Expressing grief at the demise of Bharwal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the invaluable contribution of the former MLA in serving the people of Himachal Pradesh would always be remembered.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that Bharwal served the people of his area, especially the Other Backward Class (OBC) community selflessly till the end.

The chief minister and Thakur also offered condolences on the demise of over 200 people during the ongoing monsoon season.

Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said the former MLA served the people of his constituency and made valuable contributions for betterment of the poor and downtrodden.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and MLAs Sudarshan Babloo, Satpal Satti, Rakesh Kalia and Vivek Sharma also offered their condolences to the bereaved family. PTI BPL OZ OZ