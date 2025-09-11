Himachal vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau questions BJP MLA Ashish Sharma

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday questioned BJP MLA Ashish Sharma in a case registered last year.

There are allegations of irregularities in the registration of his company and the Hamirpur unit of ACB has called him several times in this connection.

Ashish, who reached the police station this afternoon, alleged that the ACB was harassing him and his family and building pressure on them.

Talking to media persons, he said that the Congress government is not ready to reconcile with the defeat of the party in the Rajya Sabha elections in February 2024 in which he voted in favour of the BJP. At that time, he was an independent MLA.

He alleged that the Congress government has stooped to the lowest level of politics and was registering false cases against the opponents but ''I and my family will not be cowed down by such mean actions aimed at intimidating us," he asserted.