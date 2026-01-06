Himachal: Villagers in Baddi oppose new township proposed near Chandigarh

Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) A day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that three panchayats are willing to give land for a new township to be built in the Baddi area bordering Chandigarh, residents of two villages opposed the move, saying acquisition of land for the purpose would render them landless.

The residents of Malpur and Sandoli panchayats in Baddi on Tuesday protested against the new township at a meeting held in Shitalpur, unanimously warning to launch an agitation if the government forcibly imposes the proposal.

They said land had already been acquired for a four-lane highway and railway projects, and if a new township is built here, the local people will become landless.

They also vowed to take legal recourse if the government remains adamant on acquiring village land.

Talking to mediapersons on Monday, Sukhu said three panchayats were willing to give land for a new, world-class township to be built at Shitalpur in the Baddi area of Solan district, bordering Chandigarh, through land pooling that will be named ‘Him-Chandigarh’.

“The main occupation of the people here is farming and milk production. If there is no land left, both these occupations will automatically come to an end, as the locals will become landless,” Bhag Singh Kundlas, former pradhan of Sandoli panchayat, said.

Another villager, Charan Das, claimed that many farmers have already been rendered landless due to the acquisition of land for a four-lane highway and railway projects.

“They don't even have land to build houses now. Construction of the new township will devastate both the panchayats (Malpur and Sandoli),” he said.

“The local people have a right to common government land, which they will be deprived of if the government forcibly acquires land. They would approach the court in that case,” Chintan Kumar, another villager, said.

Sukhu on Monday said the Cabinet has already approved the transfer of 3,400 bighas of land to the housing department, and more land would be acquired in the next six months.

"Consultants would be appointed soon to ensure world-class amenities in the new township," the chief minister said.