Himachal: Villagers of Hamirpur's Saroh threaten to boycott panchayat elections

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 29 (PTI) Enraged over "no development" in the area for 45 years, about 160 villagers of Saroh Dalit Basti in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district have threatened to boycott the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections if the panchayat is not reserved for the SC category.

The Panchayati Raj elections are to be held in the state in January 2026.

In a memorandum submitted to the deputy commissioner here on Monday, the villagers alleged that they have been consistently demanding reservations for the SC category in the Panchayat but their demands have been ignored.

The road leading to the village is in poor condition and nothing has been done in the name of development in the area, they lamented.

One of the villagers, Pyar Chand, said that the road leading to the village remains in poor condition and no development work has been carried out in the village.

For the past fifteen years, only women have been holding the post of pradhan, so the roster should be reserved for SCs this time, or the villagers will boycott the elections, he added.