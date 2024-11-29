Himachal: Villagers oppose inclusion of their villages in Baddi Municipal Corporation

Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) The villagers from areas adjoining Baddi in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday registered their objections against the inclusion of their villages in the Municipal Corporation Baddi, terming the state government's decision as "dictatorial".

The state cabinet had on Saturday approved the upgradation of three municipal councils -- Hamirpur, Una and Baddi -- to municipal corporations.

Submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Solan, villagers from Barotiwala, Malpur, Bhotalikalan, Surajpur and Sandholi opposed the inclusion of their areas in the Municipal Corporation.

They also staged a protest, by standing outside the DC office gate, demanding the decision be revoked.

Terming the decision as dictatorial, they warned of agitation in case the decision is not taken back.

Earlier on Wednesday, villagers of Gram Panchayat Daduhi and Dagnehdi in Hamirpur had also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner lodging objections in inclusion in the Hamirpur Municipal Corporation.

