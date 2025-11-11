Himachal: Winter session of Assembly to be held in Dharamsala from Nov 26 to Dec 5

Dharamsala (HP) Nov 10 (PTI) The Winter session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held at Tapovan in Dharamsala from November 26 to December 5, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced on Monday.

This would be the 10th session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Assembly, which will have eight sittings with December 4 designated as a non-official member's working day and November 29 and 30 as holidays.

The upcoming session would be the longest ever Winter session in Tapovan, Pathania said while presiding over a meeting to discuss the preparations for the session at the Tapovan Assembly building on Monday.

Previously, a seven-day session was held in Dharamsala, he added.

This year, the Budget session had 15 sittings, the Monsoon session 12 and the Winter session will consist of eight sittings, bringing the total to 35 sittings in the calendar year.

Pathania said that no laxity will be tolerated in security during the session in Tapovan and surveillance will be ensured through CCTV and drone cameras.

Passes issued to officials and employees of the state government and the Secretariat will have to be prominently displayed so that there is minimum need for frisking by security personnel, the speaker said. PTI BPL ARI