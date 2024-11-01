Himachal witnesses third driest October in 123 years

Shimla, Nov 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh witnessed the third driest October in 123 years with 97 per cent rain deficit as the state received 0.7 mm of rain against a normal of 25.1 mm, the weather department said on Friday.

As per the data, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu and Chamba received 100 per cent deficient rain, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti 99 per cent, Kinnaur 98 per cent, Kangra 94 per cent, Mandi 83 per cent, and Una 54 per cent in the month of October.

With weak rainfall activity on most days, Himachal Pradesh received the third lowest rainfall in the month of October since 1901.

The highest rainfall in the month of October was recorded in 1955 at 413.5 mm, the Met department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti received traces of snow on October 9 and 10.

The weather remained mainly dry across the state on most of the days barring October 6 when some areas witnessed widespread rain.

As per the local Met office, Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the coldest temperature in the past 24 hours at minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Hamirpur recorded the highest at 35.3 degress Celsius.

The Met office has predicted dry weather for the next seven days. PTI BPL ARI