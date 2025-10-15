Himachal: Woman accuses doctor of making inappropriate remarks against daughter, medic denies charge

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) A woman from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has accused a government hospital doctor of making inappropriate remarks against her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter during a visit. The doctor, however, denied the charge, saying his comments were misinterpreted.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, prompting the opposition BJP to demand that the doctor be suspended.

In the clip, the woman said that she took her child to the Civil Hospital in Tissa around 11.30 pm on Monday for medical treatment. However, no doctor was present there.

She then approached the nurse, who called the doctor on the phone and informed him of the issues being faced by the child. The doctor then instructed the nurse to prescribe some medicines, according to the video.

The woman alleged that when she refused to purchase the prescribed medicines and demanded that the doctor visit the hospital for her daughter's check-up, the medic used inappropriate language for her child, which she overheard during the call.

Responding to the allegation in a video released here on Wednesday, the doctor said he had stepped out for dinner after a long shift but was within the hospital premises.

"When the patient reached the hospital, the staff informed me that a two-to-three-year-old girl was experiencing irritation while urinating and blood in her stool. I told my staff that she either had dysentery or stomachache and was discussing the case on the phone in medical terms," he said.

"I do not know what the mother of the patient heard and understood, but she went out of the hospital, and later we got to know that a video has gone viral in which the patient's mother has made several misleading allegations," he added.

The doctor, who is a local resident, alleged that an attempt was being made to defame him. PTI COR BPL RHL