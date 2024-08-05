Himachal woman, daughter die after being by car in Punjab

Hoshiarpur, Aug 5 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman and her daughter died after being hit by a car near the Harse Mansar area here, police said on Monday.

Rekha Rani and her daughter Garima (8), Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, along with some other villagers were on Sunday night returning in a tractor-trailer after attending a fair at Baba Chingrawan, they said.

On their way, the vehicle stopped at the railroad crossing near the Harse Mansar area. Some passengers, including Rekha and Garima, got down from the tractor-trailer, they said.

While they were strolling nearby, a car reversed at speed and hit the woman and daughter, the police said, adding that Garima died on the spot while Rekha succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.

An FIR has been registered at the Mukerian police station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.