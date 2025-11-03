Himachal women's commission seeks report on BJP MLA Hans Raj over harassment allegations

Shimla, Nov 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission on Monday sought a report from Chamba police after taking cognisance of a video in which a woman accused the sitting BJP legislator from Churah Assembly constituency of harassing her and threatening her family members.

The report has been requested from the Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP), officials said, a day after videos of the woman accusing BJP MLA Hans Raj and the MLA's response, accusing her of triggering "communal tension," were widely circulated on the internet.

A complaint has also been received from the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) based on the video, and the association has called for an investigation.

The SP has been asked to investigate the allegations at ground zero and file a report, while also looking into the matter of providing security to the woman and her family, officials added.

On Monday, AIDWA submitted a memorandum to the State Women's Commission regarding the serious allegations made by the young woman on social media against the BJP MLA and demanded an impartial investigation and strict action against him.

The woman had filed an FIR against the MLA last year, accusing him of sending her obscene messages and demanding nude pictures.

In the video, the woman alleged that some people tried to defame her by claiming she had taken money to level the allegations against Hans Raj. She also claimed she was pressured to withdraw her complaint.

"If any harm comes to my family members, I will not spare the MLA," she said in the clip while sobbing.

The woman also alleged that Hans Raj's wife was issuing threats, claiming that the MLA would "settle scores" when he becomes a minister.

She said the MLA "has ruined my life" and that she now had nothing to lose.

She added that she took to social media because she had no faith in the police or other agencies, accusing them of taking "no action" and pressuring her to reach a compromise with the MLA.

The woman was also seen accusing a doctor and a junior engineer of misbehaving with her father.

Hans Raj, a three-time MLA, also posted a video refuting the allegations. He said the woman was "like my daughter," but had made similar allegations last year. He claimed that the police had investigated the allegations and submitted a closure report.

He said the woman was repeating the same allegations, and he was "unable to understand her motive." He further claimed that it appeared to be "a sinister move to trigger communal violence" and urged the police to investigate the matter. He said the issue was serious and that he would also file a defamation case to "get to the root of the matter." PTI BPL HIG HIG