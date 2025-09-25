Himachal women's panel wants impartial probe against administrative officer in rape case

Una (HP), Sep 25 (PTI) Taking cognizance of allegations of rape on the pretext of marriage levelled on a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services officer posted in Una, the state women's commission on Thursday directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district to conduct an impartial investigation in the case.

The SP has assured that the culprit would not be spared, said the commission's chairperson Vidya Devi.

An FIR was filed against the administrative officer after the woman lodged a complaint alleging that he forced her into having physical relations with him after proposing marriage, police had said on Wednesday.

On the woman's complaint, a case of sexual intercourse on a false promise to marry and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of BNS was registered.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that she interacted with the officer on social media and he invited her to his office several times.

A month and a half ago, when the woman arrived at his office, he allegedly took her to his personal room and proposed marriage to her. When she resisted his physical overtures, he forcibly had physical relations with her, she alleged.

Ten days later, the officer booked a room in a rest house in someone else's name, where he again tried to get intimate with her, she alleged.

When the woman threatened to complain, the officer began blackmailing her with a video he made in the office and gradually reduced his communication with her, the complainant alleged.

Meanwhile, the officer is untraceable, police said.