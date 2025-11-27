Himachal: Won't spare those disturbing peace, says Una DC amid shooting row

Una (HP), Nov 20 (PTI) A week after the shooting incident in the Lalsingi area, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Thursday said anyone disturbing peace in the district will not be spared under any circumstances, and people involved in illegal activities will face consequences.

One person died, and two were injured in the shooting that took place at a hotel in the Lalsingi area last week.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA from Una, Satpal Singh Satti, has accused the district administration and the state Congress government of being hand-in-glove with the miscreants and said the shootout was the result of a "fight over money between Congress leaders".

According to police, the shooting followed a dispute at a birthday party, and a group of people opened fire.

The deceased was identified as Ashu Puri from Santokhgarh near Una town, and the main accused was arrested by police.

The BJP MLA alleged that the law and order has deteriorated in Una over the past three years, and shootouts, ransom calls have become the "new norm" in the district, as Congress leaders have been given "a free rein to disturb peace in the district".

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner (DC) extended the last date of depositing licensed weapons and ammunition by two days, till November 28.

He said that some licence holders were away and unable to deposit their weapons within the earlier deadline.

The order has been issued under Section 163 of the BNSS and will remain in effect until further orders, he said.

All SHOs in the district have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the order, the DC said, adding that police stations and authorised arms and ammunition dealers will issue proper receipts for deposited weapons and keep them in safe custody.

The weapons will be returned to the depositors immediately after the order expires.

Police will carefully assess the threat status of individuals holding self-protection licenses, and those found to be facing an immediate and genuine threat to their lives will be exempted from this order, according to officials.