Himachal: Yellow warning for dense fog in reservoir area of Bhakra dam, Balh valley

Shimla, Dec 20 (PTI) The Local MeT office issued a yellow warning on Saturday for dense fog in and around the reservoir area of the Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur district, as well as in parts of the Balh Valley in Mandi district during the early morning and late night hours.

The forecast also predicted light snow and rain in isolated areas of the high hills on Sunday, noting that a new, weak Western Disturbance is expected to impact the western Himalayan region starting December 25.

Over the past 24 hours, the weather has remained primarily dry, with dense fog reported in Bilaspur and shallow fog in Mandi.

There has been no significant change in minimum temperatures. Kukumseri in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature at night, reaching minus 5.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius. Solan was the hottest location during the day, with a high of 24.5 degrees Celsius.

The state recorded no rainfall against a normal average of 20.5 mm, resulting in a 100 per cent deficit across all twelve districts of Himachal Pradesh in December (up to December 20). This gradual increase in temperatures has raised concerns among farmers and orchardists. PTI BPL MPL MPL