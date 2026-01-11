Himachal youth among crew aboard Russian tanker seized by US; family appeals to PM Modi for his safe return

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old merchant navy officer from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district was among the three Indians aboard a Russian-flagged tanker seized recently by the US, his family said on Sunday and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his safe return to India.

Rakshit Chauhan, who was sent to Venezuela on his first sea assignment by his Russian employer, was among the 28 crew of Marinera tanker seized on January 7 by the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic.

"Please ensure safe return of my son Rakshit," Reeta Devi appealed to the prime minister.

Talking to reporters in Palampur, Kangra, the distraught mother said that marriage of Rakshit has been fixed on February 19.

"We talked to Rakshit for the last time on January 7 and are praying to God for his safe return before that date," she lamented.

"We appeal to the prime minister and the external affairs minister to ensure safe return of Rakshit and two others from Goa and Kerala who are also crew members of the same vessel," she said.

Rakshit had joined the merchant navy on August 1, 2025.

Rakshit had joined a Russian company which sent him to Venezuela on his first sea assignment for getting oil, but the vessel was stopped at the border, his father Ranjit Singh Chauhan said.

After waiting for 10 days at the border, the company called the ship back when the US seized the vessel, he said.

The Palampur MLA has sought details of Rakshit and assured that he would go to Shimla and take up the matter with the chief minister, the father said.

The vessel had 28 crew members, including three Indians, 20 Ukrainians, six Georgians and two Russians when it was seized and all crew members are currently under detention. PTI BPL KVK KVK