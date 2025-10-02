Himachali community in NCR should keep state's traditions alive: HP minister

Shimla, Oct 2 (PTI) Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday urged the Himachali community residing in the National Capital Region to be in touch with their roots and keep the state's traditions alive.

Speaking at the Sair Mahotsav and 64th annual 'Mandi Jan Kalyan Sabha' in New Delhi, he urged that people from his state should extend support to those back home, saying that this would be "true service to their motherland".

The Himachal Pradesh Pradesh minister said the state's traditions and culture should be kept alive at all costs.

"We should not forget our culture, traditions and native place which are our roots and the essence of our identity and the young generation should be made aware of our cultural heritage," he said in a statement issued here.

Thakur said that Sair Mahotsav was an important event for people of Himachal Pradesh held to mark the end of harvest. There are many local traditions associated with it and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal, he added. PTI BPL SKY SKY