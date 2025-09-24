Himachali stage actor dies due to cardiac arrest during Ramleela performance

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) A seasoned stage actor from Himachal Pradesh died following a cardiac arrest while he was performing as 'Raja Dashrath' at a Ramleela in Chamba. He was 70.

Amresh Mahajan collapsed midway during the performance at the Chaugan ground on Tuesday evening.

A resident of Mohalla Mugla in Chamba district, Amresh Mahajan was immediately rushed to Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Swapan Mahajan, president of the Shri Ramleela Club Chamba, confirmed the news and expressed deep sorrow over Amresh Mahajan's death.

He said that the actor had been performing in Ramleela for over two decades, often playing the role of Raja Dashrath or Ravana.

Club members also paid tribute to the late actor and remembered his decades-long dedication and contribution to Ramleela.