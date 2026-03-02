Himachalis unharmed in Middle East; those stranded to be brought back once airspace opens: Minister

Shimla, Mar 2 (PTI) There has been no harm to any Himachali stranded in the Middle East following the attack on Iran by the US and Israel, and everyone wishing to return would be brought safely once flights resume, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said on Monday.

The state home secretary is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union home secretary, Chauhan said, adding that the situation is being monitored as the airspace in the Middle East has closed.

Feedback is being taken from the states, according to the minister.

"As of now, the exact number of people from the state stranded in the Middle East is not available, but the stranded people are in touch with their family members. No Himachali has been harmed," he said.

Some families have contacted the state government, and we have assured them that all stranded people interested in returning will be brought back safely once the airspace opens and flights resume. PTI BPL PRK