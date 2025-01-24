Himachal's 108 Ambulance Service handles over 4 lakh emergencies in past 3 years

Shimla, Jan 24 (PTI) The 108 Ambulance Service in Himachal Pradesh handled over 4,01,750 emergencies, saving one life every four minutes during the past three years, a statement issued here on Friday said.

The service is operated by Medswan Foundation under the guidance of the National Health Mission (NHM) and the state government, it said.

According to the statement, the service daily answers more than 2,000 calls on its helpline, responds to around 375 emergencies and assists in three child births, which is testament of its impact and reach, Ambulance Manager Sachin Patyal said.

The life-saving initiative provides round-the-clock emergency assistance free of cost across Himachal Pradesh and the service has been instrumental in strengthening maternal healthcare, a critical area in the hill state, the statement added.

It handles over 73,770 pregnancy-related emergencies and has made 2,873 deliveries safely, it said.

Patyal informed that about 40 per cent of the emergencies were referral cases where the patients needed to be taken to higher medical facilities. Prompt response by the service and care by its staff brought relief to thousands of people.

He said timely assistance was provided in more than 25,250 police and over 1,790 fire related emergencies.

The service successfully responded to 41,000 respiratory cases, more than 30,000 cardiac cases and over 15,500 trauma and more than 5,000 stroke-related emergencies, Patayl said.

The 108 Ambulance Service successfully gave drop back services to over 92,970 beneficiaries during the last three years, he added. PTI BPL OZ OZ