Himachal's Bilaspur eyes tourism boost with water sports, lake attractions

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district will soon introduce water sports and new attractions at Govind Sagar Lake and Kol Dam, inspired by the success of Kerala and Goa, officials said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate cruises and shikaras on the Govind Sagar Lake after September 15, marking a significant boost to local tourism, they added.

"Cruises and shikaras will reach here in the next ten to fifteen days. So far, jet skis, high-tech motorboats and rescue boats have reached Bilaspur," Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

With Govind Sagar lake and Kol Dam as the nucleus, tourism activities in Bilaspur will be developed on the lines of Kerala and Goa, Sadiq said.

Bilaspur is the first district in the state to feature such attractions, he added.

Water sports activities at Govind Sagar Lake are now officially approved by the tourism department, allowing for year-round tourist activities, the DC said.

According to the deputy commissioner, Mandi-Bharari located along the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane will be developed for tourism with attractions such as zipline and skywalk bridge.