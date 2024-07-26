Himachal's brave soldiers earned state its 'Vir Bhoomi' name: Minister on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Shimla, Jul 26 (PTI) Fifty-two soldiers from Himachal Pradesh sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War, and their role earned the state its moniker 'Vir Bhoomi', cabinet minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil said Friday.

The minister was peaking at a state-level felicitation ceremony held on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas at Gaiety Theatre here to felicitate the family members of soldiers killed in Kargil War and ex-servicemen who were part of the 1999 war.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the soldiers killed in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

They sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation and fought bravely, facing the harsh and lifeless mountains and cold deserts during the 1999 Kargil War, Sukhu was quoted as saying in a statement.

Shandil, the Sainik Welfare Minister, who attended the Kargil Vijay Diwas ceremony in Shimla, said sacrificing one's life for the nation is the biggest sacrifice.

"In the Kargil War, 52 brave soldiers of Himachal Pradesh sacrificed their lives for the country. We should always remember their sacrifice," he was quoted as saying in a statement. Since independence, about 1,700 soldiers of Himachal Pradesh have sacrificed their lives for the country -- 52 of them during the Kargil War, the statement said. In total, 527 soldiers were killed in action during the war, it said.

Shakuntala, wife of Grenadier Naresh Kumar, Neetu Kumari, wife of Shaurya Chakra awardee Rifleman Kulbhushan Manta, Praveen Kumari, wife of Lance Naik Kishori Lal were felicitated at the ceremony.

Ex-servicemen who were a part of the Kargil war were also honoured at the function. These included Subedar Ratan Sisodia, Subedar Major Diwakar Dutt Sharma, Subedar Major Sham Lal Sharma, Subedar Major Kailash Chauhan, Subedar Ved Prakash Sharma, Havildar Lakshmi Dutt Sharma, Havildar Ram Lal, Havildar Praveen, Subedar Ram Lal.

Four soldiers of Himachal Pradesh have been awarded Param Vir Chakra, two awarded Ashok Chakra, 11 Mahavir Chakra and 23 Kirti Chakra. Apart from this, 1,148 soldiers have been awarded with various medals. Currently, there are 1,29,656 ex-servicemen, 972 brave women and 38,996 widows of ex-servicemen in the state, the statement said.

Functions on the Kargil Vijay Diwas were also organised at district level.

Speaking at a function organised at Shaheed Captain Mridul Sharma Park in Hamirpur, Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh hailed the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers on the inaccessible hills of Kargil. PTI BPL SKY SKY