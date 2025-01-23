Himachal's Chintpurni temple received donations worth Rs 31 crores in 2024

Una (HP), Jan 23(PTI) Devotees have donated a sum of Rs 31,90,02,504 at the Maa Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh during 2024, officials said on Thursday.

The world-famous Shaktipeeth, Maa Chintpurni temple is located in Una district and is widely frequented by devotees from across Northern India.

Maa Chintpurni Shaktipeeth is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and people from both India and abroad visit to seek the blessings of the mother, especially when their wishes are fulfilled, temple officials said.

Temple officer Ajay Mandayal and Assistant Commissioner of Finance Kuldeep Sharma mentioned that the donations offered by the devotees are used by the temple trust for various development works, including the marriages of poor girls, treatment for the sick and the education of children from poor families.

In 2024, a total of Rs 31,90,02,504 has been offered by devotees to the temple trust. This marks an increase of Rs 1,12,62,207 compared to 2023, when the temple received Rs 30,77,40,297 in cash offerings, officials said. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD