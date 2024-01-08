Himachal's Cong minister Vikramaditya to attend Ram temple consecration

Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said he will attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, making his stand clear even as top leaders of the party are yet to take a call on the January 22 event.

The public works department minister, who is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state party chief Pratibha Singh, thanked the RSS and the Vishva Hindu Parishad, for the invitation to attend Ram Lalla’s “pran partishtha” ceremony.

On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said he will take a decision "very soon" on whether he will attend the ceremony in Ayodhya. Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have been invited for it.