Himachal's Congress government trying to sell state's interests: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, April 6 (PTI) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is preparing to sell the state's interests and the cancellation of hydro power projects given to two PSUs is a step in this direction, leader of opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

Thakur congratulated party workers on the BJP's 45th foundation day and hoisted the party flag at the state headquarters in Shimla.

Talking to reporters later, he said public sector undertakings such as Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) were tasked with investing in and executing ambitious hydro power projects but the government is now cancelling them.

The state cabinet had on Saturday approved the takeover of the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydroelectric projects from SJVNL and the 500 MW Dugar and 180 MW Baira Suil hydroelectric projects from NHPC.

Thakur claimed that the government is now planning to lease out these hydro power projects to people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Both Himachal Pradesh and Telangana being ruled by Congress governments, these states are planning to collaborate on the hydro power projects and "a lot of things are being heard", he claimed.

Pointing to the recent death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi under mysterious circumstances, Thakur said it raises a lot of questions on the working of the power sector in the state and hinted at a nexus of politicians and officials.

Negi's body was found from Bilaspur on March 18, a week after he went missing. His wife had alleged that Negi was tortured by superior officers. HPPCL Director (Electrical) Desh Raj and Managing Director Harikesh Meena were subsequently booked for abetment to suicide.

Thakur said the state and the country are well aware of the working of the current government, which had come to power by promising guarantees but forgot about it later.

He accused the Congress government of burdening the poor by hiking bus fares. Passengers have to now pay a minimum of Rs 10 to travel by bus, he said.

The former chief minister said that BJP -- founded on April 6, 1980 as the successor of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh -- is the largest political party in the world.

The party gives priority to nationalism and sustainable economic and social development, and at present it is running governments at the Centre and 21 states, he added.

Meanwhile, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated the foundation day at the BJP office in her residence, said this is an opportunity to strengthen the ideology and values of the party.

She said BJP has emerged as the party with the most number of workers in the world in the last decade. PTI BPL RUK RUK