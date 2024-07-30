Himachal's disaster management authority to start awareness campaign on safe building construction

Hamirpur (HP), Jul 30 (PTI) The disaster management authority of Himachal Pradesh will run a campaign to create awareness on safe building construction from October 1, officials said on Tuesday. The campaign, a part of the 'Samartha' programme of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), will also run through art troupes, print and electronic and social media, a spokesperson of the district administration said here. During this campaign, people in the district will be made aware of various aspects of safe building construction, he said.

This initiative of the SDMA is aimed at having safe buildings in the state. In this regard, SDMA Director-cum-Special Secretary D C Rana held a meeting with the officials of all the districts through video-conferencing on Monday evening, the spokesperson said.

District Revenue Officer Hamirpur, Jaspal Singh said that in the gram sabhas to be held on October 2, the concerned officers will give information about safe building construction to people.

Apart from this, arrangements will be made to deliver pamphlets and other promotional material published by the SDMA to people, Singh said.

As per the SDMA's instructions, cooperation of local panchayat representatives will be sought to publicise the event so that maximum people attend the awareness programmes.

Contractors, masons and other workers associated with building construction will also be made aware of various aspects of safe building construction, the spokesperson said. PTI COR BPL BHJ BHJ