Himachal's economy has improved by 20 per cent in last one year: CM Sukhu

Nurpur (HP), Dec 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the state's economy has improved by 20 per cent in the last one year.

After laying the foundation stone of the Pepsi bottling plant to be built at a cost of Rs 268 crore at Kandrori in Indora Assembly constituency of Kangra district, the chief minister said that his government has set a target of making the state self-reliant by 2027.

Himachal Pradesh would be the country's most prosperous state by 2032, he added.

Sukhu said the state government having inherited huge debts from the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime is taking necessary measures and working tirelessly to bring back the derailed economy on track.

He reiterated that the state's economy would take three to four years to recover.

"Our government plans to make changes in the industrial policy to generate more avenues of employment besides providing better facilities for the investors. Many other big industrial houses will be set up in Kangra district in the near future," he said in a statement issued here.

The chief minister said that this would be the biggest industry in the district and provide more than 2,000 employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth.

Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is a suitable destination for investment and the state government is providing much needed facilities to the investors.

The roads leading to the industrial belts will be improved, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that all formalities for setting up the plant were completed in three months.

Chauhan said that investments worth Rs 10,000 crore has come into the state in the last one year.

Special attention was given for the development of Kangra district and efforts were afoot to make it the tourism capital of Himachal Pradesh, he added. PTI COR BPL AS AS