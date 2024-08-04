Himachal's first CM Yashwant Parmar laid foundation of state's development: Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 4, (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's first chief minister Yashwant Singh Parmar led an inspirational life and laid a strong foundation for the overall development of the state, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a programme held on Parmar's 118th birth anniversary.

Sukhu said Parmar, the founder of Himachal Pradesh, was a great personality who used to think well ahead of his times. He dedicated his entire life for the welfare of Himachal and its people.

"It was the dream of Dr Parmar to see Himachal progressing in all fields," said Sukhu.

"It was because of the continuous and untiring efforts of Dr Parmar that Himachal got its separate identity as a hill state with a rich and distinct culture, tradition and language," said the chief minister.

"Dr Parmar is also known as preserver and promoter of Himachal's rich culture and environment, and always paid great respect and importance to preservation of forest and wildlife. It was Dr Parmar who laid the roadmap for making Himachal a green state," he added. PTI COR MNK MNK