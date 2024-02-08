Himachal's first robotic lab to be established in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 8 (PTI) The first robotic lab of Himachal Pradesh will be established at Jukhala center of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Bilaspur district, an official said on Thursday.

A sum of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in the first phase, the official said.

Along with the virtual lab, other installations would also be made soon to enable the school children to study science related subjects with ease.

After setting up Himachal Pradesh's first space lab in Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, setting up of state's first robotic lab in DIET at Jukhala is also in the pipeline.

Besides the school children who come on educational trips, the lab would also be open for the other people.

APJ Abdul Kalam Science Center has already been established in DIET, Jukhala, and sustained efforts are being made to increase the interest of the children in science, the official added.