Himachal's first trout hub to be set up in Kangra's Boh Valley

Dharamshala (HP), Feb 17 (PTI) The picturesque Boh Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district is set to gain a new identity as the state's first dedicated trout fish hub is being developed here.

Located about 25 kilometres north of Shahpur, the valley renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty is now poised to emerge as a centre for trout production alongside tourism promotion.

Trout -- a cold water, freshwater fish -- thrives in the clear, fast-flowing rivers and streams of the Himalayas. In Himachal Pradesh, rainbow and brown trout -- introduced from Europe -- are found in Pabbar, Beas, Tirthan, Uhl and Baspa rivers.

These waters provide the low temperatures and high oxygen levels essential for trout growth and reproduction. The fish is prized for angling, cuisine and aquaculture.

Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania on Tuesday said the announcement to establish a trout hub in Kangra was made in the first budget of the current Congress government.

An amount of Rs 3.03 crore was approved for the project, he said, adding that most of the work has been completed, including the construction of a trout hatchery in Boh. The trout hub would not only strengthen the local economy but also give a significant boost to tourism in the region, Pathania said.

The residents have been encouraged to adopt trout farming as an eco-friendly enterprise. To support their marketing, five motorcycles equipped with ice boxes have been provided and one more is set to be added shortly. Moreover, two fish kiosks would be set up in Shahpur and Dharamshala to facilitate better sales.

Rakesh Kumar, Assistant Director, Fisheries Department, Palampur, said the Dharakundi valley holds immense potential for trout cultivation. Currently, 15 to 20 farmers have already established ponds and started trout production.

Out of the total Rs 3.03 crore project, works worth Rs 2.11 crore have been sanctioned, including 34 trout raceways, six motorcycles with ice boxes and two fish kiosks.

Trout fishing in Himachal Pradesh is regulated, and anglers require licences to fish in designated waters.

The fisheries department has also imposed a four-month ban on trout fishing in rivers and streams from November 1 to February 28 to promote breeding and conserve the resource. PTI COR BPL RUK RUK