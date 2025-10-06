Himachal's forest cover increased by over 1,200 sq km since 2003: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the total forest cover of the hill state has grown by 1,227.35 sq km -- rising from 14,353 sq km in 2003 to 15,580.4 sq km in 2023.

CM Sukhu, in a statement, said Himachal Pradesh has reaffirmed its role as one of India's greenest and environmentally progressive states, registering a major increase in both forest and tree cover over the past two decades.

According to the bi-annual assessments by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), the state's total forest cover has grown from 14,353 sq km in 2003 to 15,580.4 sq km in 2023, a rise of 1,227.35 sq km, he said.

Sukhu added that the tree cover has also expanded by 364.07 sq km, from 491 sq. km in 2003 to 855.07 sq km in 2023.

This consistent upward trend underscores the success of the Himachal Pradesh government's sustained efforts in afforestation, ecological restoration, and participatory forestry management, according to the statement.

Large-scale plantation drives, adoption of community-based management schemes and the active participation of local communities, self-help groups, and forest cooperatives in conservation activities, the CM noted.

Local participation with Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Self Help Groups and other registered community-based organisations has contributed immensely towards the afforestation drives thereby leading to the increase in forest cover.

The Himachal government's emphasis on native species restoration, he said has improved nursery practices, and watershed-based land management has further enhanced vegetation density and biodiversity across the state's diverse ecological zones.

Innovative programs under Joint Forest Management (JFM) and new Participatory Forest Restoration Schemes have encouraged people's ownership of forest resources, ensuring both livelihood benefits and ecological security. PTI BPL NB NB